NICU babies in Ky. celebrate first Halloween

(CNN) – A Kentucky hospital gave NICU babies a chance to participate in their very first Halloween and dressed them up in tiny costumes in honor of the holiday.

Of course, the tiny patients in the neonatal intensive care unit at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville are really just focused on sleeping, healing, and growing.

But the costumes allow parents and caretakers to focus on something going on outside the hospital, and also, to have a little fun!

Volunteers, hospital staff, and families come together to get the costumes, some of which are made by hand.

Julie Brant’s premature son Jacob weighed only about a pound and a half at birth.

With Jacob, who’s now at three pounds, in her lap, Brant explained why she loved her son’s ‘Boss Baby’ costume.

“This is so much fun. This reminds us that even though we’re here, we spend so much time here that life and celebrations and fun things and family things still go on,” she said.

The NICU at the hospital is staffed with a variety of highly trained professionals.

They say they’re on track to help around 800 sick or premature babies this year.

