Nick Sandmann to speak at Republican National Convention

PARK HILLS, Ky. (WLWT) — Former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann will be among the speakers at the Republican National Convention.

Sandmann, who confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter page, will speak at the convention next week, joining a lineup that includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell, school safety activist Andrew Pollack and a variety of others.

Sandmann found himself at the center of a controversy after his face was depicted across social media as he stared at Native American protester Nathan Phillips.

He has recently settled lawsuits with The Washington Post and CNN.

The lawsuits follow a nationwide firestorm of controversy involving Covington Catholic High School students during the January 2019 march. The students were attending an annual March for Life trip, which coincided with an Indigenous Peoples March.

Viral videos show students from the all-boys high school involved in the incident with the Native American elder during their trip to the nation’s capital. The videos sparked a social media firestorm, with many calling out the boys for their treatment of the elder.

But a lengthier video was released in later days that appears to show a different story.

An independent, third-party investigation — commissioned by the Catholic Diocese of Covington — found the students made no offensive or racist statements toward Phillips or anyone who was with him that day.

I can’t tell you all enough about how excited I am to be apart of this years RNC! https://t.co/lur4zw1YS8 — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 18, 2020