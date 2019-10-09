NHL team introduces ‘rage room’ designed for fans to destroy stuff

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – The Philadelphia Flyers, a team in the National Hockey League, has introduced a room designed for fans to take out their rage on random items.

The team announced Tuesday a ‘disassembly room’ to let fans express their urge for destruction in a contained environment inside the team’s arena, Wells Fargo Center.

Fans will be able to destroy items like guitars, televisions, and dishware using a variety of tools, from baseball bats to hockey sticks.

This is the first ‘rage room’ built inside a professional sports arena in the United States, although the concept was first seen about 10 years ago in Japan and has since spread to the United States.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.