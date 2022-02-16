NEWPORT, Ky. (WDTN) – Newport Aquarium will be offering 100% tuition payments for its employees.

According to Newport Aquarium, its parent company, Herschend Enterprises, will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.

Newport Aquarium said that through Herschend’s GROW U. program, investment in employee education is possible. GROW U. will officially launch on Feb. 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees across Herschend’s 25 attractive including Newport Aquarium.

“We have so many team members pursuing their dreams while working at the aquarium and that makes them stronger employees,” said Rebecca Foster, Executive Director of Newport Aquarium. “We’re so proud of their hard work in taking care of our guests and their own bright futures so we’re thrilled to be rewarding that hard work with this great new education benefit.”

According to Newport Aquarium, Herschend’s GROW U. program offers more than 100 fully-funded diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace. This includes programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. The company will also offer partial funding of up to $5,250 a year for 150 additional programs including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

Individuals interested in working at Newport Aquarium can apply for open positions at NewportAquarium.com/Careers.