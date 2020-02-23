Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, walks on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman, who apologized at the start for not being at the track.

There is still no timetable for his return to NASCAR racing.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman’s streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.