Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

by: CNN

(CNN) – Forget the Grammy awards, one pop star now has an insect named after her.

Kaikaia gaga is named for Lady Gaga.

The insect is a newly identified species of treehopper, a little-known insect group that populates most forests on earth.

K-gaga is native to the pacific coast of Nicaragua.

A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy.

The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says k-gaga’s crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.

Lady Gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.

