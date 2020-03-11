Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

(CNN) – Forget the Grammy awards, one pop star now has an insect named after her.
Kaikaia gaga is named for Lady Gaga.
The insect is a newly identified species of treehopper, a little-known insect group that populates most forests on earth.
K-gaga is native to the pacific coast of Nicaragua.
A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy.
The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says k-gaga’s crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.
Lady Gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.
