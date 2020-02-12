(CNN) – When you want a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.
The machines are notorious for being down, but People reports McDonald’s may have found a solution.
The company has teamed up with a company called Kytch, which developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time.
Kytch first introduced the devices in May.
McDonald’s has not confirmed whether any of their locations are using the device.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe
- New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking
- Beavercreek urges residents to remove cars from streets during winter weather
- 2 dead after shootout outside of Greene County home
- Drugs, guns, and money seized from local residence