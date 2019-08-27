New report evaluates most and least valuable college majors

(CNN) – People who were a naval architecture or marine engineering major in college studied the most valuable college major, according to a new report.

Bankrate released a new report that ranked the most and least valuable college majors by looking at median incomes and unemployment rates of people in that major. Also factored were how many people went on to earn an advanced degree, such as a master’s or doctorate degree.

Naval architecture and marine engineering topped the list with a median income of $90,000 and an unemployment rate of 1.6 percent. Twenty-nine percent went on to earn an advanced degree.

After naval architecture and marine engineering, the next most valuable college major is nuclear engineering, followed by pharmaceutical sciences and administration, and genetics. Electrical engineering rounded out the top five.

The least valuable college majors involved the arts, with drama and theater arts taking the cake as least valuable college major. The median income of drama and theater arts graduates is $35,000 with a 5.2 percent unemployment rate.

