New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – (WGNO) – New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Jr.
The arrest warrant for simple battery stems from an incident in the LSU locker room during the team’s post-game celebrations after the National Championship.
Beckham allegedly struck a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security guard on the backside, according to the NOPD.
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has already generated controversy after he was recorded handing out what appears to be cash on the sidelines of the game and in the locker room.
In statement, LSU Athletics said that incident is also under investigation.
“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” the statement reads.
"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," the statement reads.

"Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."
