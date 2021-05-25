New Lego World Map is largest set ever with over 11,000 pieces

(Nexstar) – Lego has launched its largest-ever set. Again.

The new Lego world map consists of 11,695 pieces and can hang on your wall like other pieces of Lego art such as the Iron Man or Beatles mosaics.

The new set comes barely six months after Lego released its previous largest set, the Colosseum, which comprised of 9,036 pieces.

The new map, measuring 25.5 inches in height and 40.5 inches in width, is divided into three sections that can be arranged three different ways, allowing you to place your favorite part of the world in the center of your map.

The oceans on the map can also be customized if you don’t want to stick with the accurate rendering of the ocean’s floor that comes with the instructions.

The new set comes with a coffee-table style instruction booklet, a white brick-built frame and two hanging elements. The set will cost $299.99 and be available at lego.com and in Lego stores as of June 1.

(Lego)

Fiorella Groves, Creative Lead for LEGO Art, commented: “We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now. We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building. We hope the LEGO Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past.”

An accompanying soundtrack is also included, featuring stories from travel experts including: