New ‘Cuss Collar’ plays swear words when your dog barks

(CNN) – Your dog’s mouth might not be as clean as you think, especially if he or she is wearing the “Cuss Collar.”
It’s a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.
The collar throws out a swear word each time your dog barks. According to the company’s website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.
Right now, the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.
