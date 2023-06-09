DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lawmakers are debating a bill that would change the current school nutrition rules, bringing whole milk back to school lunches.

Right now, schools are only allowed to serve low-fat or fat-free milk over concerns about the higher fat content in found in whole milk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also considering taking flavored milk out of elementary and middle schools, but lawmakers argue this is taking away options and should be up to nutritional experts.

“We should not be making this decision in the political branch where we have compromises and political pressures,” Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said.

The Whole Milk Bill passed the committee and is now headed to the full House.