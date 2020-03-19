1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Closings
There are currently 120 active closings. Click for more details.

Netflix urged to slow streaming to improve internet speeds

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The European Union wants video platforms including Netflix to slow down streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the internet from crashing.

Officials are asking the platforms to stop showing video in high definition.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Hundreds of millions of people are working from home, and even more children are out of school.

The result has been unprecedented internet usage and intense strain on bandwidth.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton is also asking that viewers switch to standard definition when HD is not necessary.

Breton says he has spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS