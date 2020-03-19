Netflix urged to slow streaming to improve internet speeds

(CNN) – The European Union wants video platforms including Netflix to slow down streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to keep the internet from crashing.
Officials are asking the platforms to stop showing video in high definition.
Hundreds of millions of people are working from home, and even more children are out of school.
The result has been unprecedented internet usage and intense strain on bandwidth.
European Commissioner Thierry Breton is also asking that viewers switch to standard definition when HD is not necessary.
Breton says he has spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
