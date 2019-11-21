Netflix reports worldwide streaming outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re having some trouble getting onto your Netflix account or streaming your favorite shows or movies right now, it’s not just you!

Netflix says it is experiencing issues streaming on all devices.

“We are working to resolve the problem and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said on its website.

Multiple people confirmed on social media they were having issues with the streaming service.

Netflix is down so I guess it’s time to be productive — Wajed Ahmed (@borderlineyikes) November 21, 2019

Anyone else having issues with @netflix ? Trying to watch A Knight Before Christmas, and I keep getting an "unexpected error." The app on my laptop won't connect at all. pic.twitter.com/fadAxeyAf5 — 🦃 Turkey Tiff 🦃| Tiffany Crystal | (@mishilen) November 21, 2019

Netflix is indeed down for some folk. 'currently experiencing streaming issues on some devices' apparently. pic.twitter.com/Y6PNlKfTa6 — Lynn Nothegger (@Lynn_Nothegger) November 21, 2019

WHY IS NETFLIX NOT WORKING — abby elzy🌞 (@Ebby_Alzy) November 21, 2019

Wdf wrong with my Netflix 🙄😩 — FreeRico🤟🏾4️⃣ (@jokiyah) November 21, 2019

Netflix is down. Yes, that's all. — الحج (@NicolasAndHats) November 21, 2019

OH CMON #NETFLIX WHY ARE YOU DOWN — 郭宥德, Spencer (@pencilspencer) November 21, 2019

No word on when the streaming service will be back up, so hang tight!

This is a developing story.

