Neighbor rescues abandoned pet pig after owners move away

(WLWT) A pig that neighbors say had lived its life on the back deck of a quiet Walton, Kentucky home was rescued Tuesday after concerns that the animal had been abandoned.

“When they got him, he was a tiny little pig,” says Brittany Arnold, who lives next door.

Arnold has watched the pig grow for nearly two years. She says she called animal control over the summer because the pig was being neglected.

Boone County animal control officers responded to a call in August and cited the family who lived in the home for failure to provide shelter for the pig.

Arnold said there was rarely food or water for the pig, and he was never given attention.

“He has been on the porch, in that little tiny square area, since he’s been born,” Arnold says.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.