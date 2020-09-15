Nearly $30K raised for family of Morrison man murdered in front of pregnant wife

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online fundraising campaign has raised nearly $30,000 to help the family of a man executed in front of his pregnant wife during a weekend crime spree that spanned several Tennessee counties.

The initial goal for the GoFundMe page, titled “Support for the Stevens,” was $10,000, but within hours, the money raised had surpassed that.

Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, and his pregnant wife, Aileen, were kidnapped and held hostage by Deangelo Dorsey, a St. Louis man, Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Dorsey shot several people on I-24 in Coffee County around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, then carjacked the couple and held them hostage. Dorsey then forced them to drive him to their home in Morrison, where he took two firearms, swapped vehicles and left with the hostages, according to the TBI.

Aileen Stevens and Phillip Jordan Stevens (Provided by family)

In the coming hours, investigators said Dorsey took the couple to the McMinnville area, where he separated them, and then executed Phillip Jordan Stevens in view of his wife. Dorsey then reportedly forced Aileen Stevens back into the vehicle and they returned to the interstate.

Law enforcement located Dorsey’s vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24 around 3:30 p.m. Following a pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour, Dorsey crashed in Marion County, then took his own life, investigators said.

Aileen Stevens was found in the crashed vehicle and was not seriously injured. Her family said she learned Monday morning, one day after her husband’s death, that she was having a girl.

