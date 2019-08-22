Nearly 30 mass threat arrests after Dayton, El Paso

(CNN) – Authorities are taking proactive measures in an effort to prevent mass shootings. In less than three weeks, more than two-dozen people were taken into custody after violent threats or talking about attacks.

Police in Long Beach, California, stopped a man they say was set on causing violence.

“A search of the suspect’s residence in the city of Huntington Beach lead to the seizure of multiple high-powered firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as tactical gear,” said Police Chief Robert Luna.

Authorities say the suspect was planning a shooting spree at a Marriott Hotel, where he worked as a cook.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent, and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass-casualty incident,” the Chief added.

In Volusia County, Florida, a 15-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after police say he made an online threat to bring a gun to school.

“He’s under arrest currently for making a threat to cause a mass shooting or act of terrorism.”

And police in Tempe, Arizona, took a man into custody after they said he threatened to blow up an army recruiting center.

These three individuals are among the more than two dozen people arrested over threats to commit mass attacks since the fatal shootings in Dayton and El Paso earlier this month.

These cases came after a directive from FBI Director Christopher Wray calling for offices across the nation to update their threat assessment to help prevent attacks.

The FBI issued a statement earlier this month asking the public to “report to law enforcement any suspicious activity that is observed either in person or online.”

