HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to 200 chickens are now at a local animal rescue after spilling out of a truck late Friday night in Hubbard.

According to Hubbard Township Police, it happened just after 11 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 right by the interstate. Around 22 crates filled with chickens fell out of the truck, sending birds and feathers flying everywhere.

Healthy Hearts and Paws President, Jason Cooke, was contacted Friday Evening about chickens scattered on the interstate of Route 62. Trumbull County dispatch called Cooke to the scene, where 22 crates filled with chickens had fallen out of a truck.

“And sure enough, there were chickens, crates and feathers all over the place right getting on the interstate,” Cooke said.

Courtesy of: Jason Cooke

Cooke said it took around two hours to gather up all the chickens and bring them back to Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

“We are a dog shelter, a cat shelter — we aren’t set up for chickens, but we have to do what we have to do, because it’s 11:30 at night, there’s nobody that’s going to take them,” Cooke said. “Hopefully, there’s people out there that want to help these chickens, because this is their lucky day. I’m pretty sure they were headed to slaughter.”

The chickens have already laid over a dozen eggs, and Healthy Hearts and Paws Project says the eggs could raise funds for their new building.

“If we get about six [or] seven dozen eggs, that will raise about 100 bucks for the shelter,” Cooke said.

At the moment, Cooke says he’ll be working with Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna. Until then, a veterinarian is checking on the chickens. Though he says he wants to find homes for the birds, Cooke first wants to ensure they’re not carrying diseases.

Police say the driver has yet to claim the lost chickens.