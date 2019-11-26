NC woman accused of shooting at cell tower workers

Alexander County, NC (CNN) – A North Carolina woman is accused of shooting at workers on a cell phone tower.

Susan Moose is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after court documents show she fired a 22-revolver pistol at one the cell phone tower workers.

911 Call: “I’ve got a lady across the street that’s been yelling and raising hell since we’ve been here that we’re on her property and now there’s shots that have been fired. I’ve got two guys on the tower.”

Deputies say when they arrived Moose was armed with two axes and had barricaded herself inside her home located right across the street from the tower. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Moose has contacted deputies previously over concerns about the tower.

“She’s hearing voices from that tower. They’re sending signals this type thing. It concerns me she has a weapon and actually discharged that weapon,” said Bowman.

None of the workers were struck by the gunfire. Susan Moose isn’t talking about the allegations after also being accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home.

The sheriff says the workers, who were several hundred feet up, were exposed and fortunate not to have been hurt. “I think they were pretty scared and they had reason to be scared when they called our 911 center,” said Bowman.

Officials say the woman no longer has weapons in her possession.

