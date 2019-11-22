NC church sign: ‘Trying 2 impeach Jesus too!’

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – One North Carolina church is getting attention for appearing to take a political stance on the impeachment hearings.

Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis put up a sign that says “Trying 2 impeach Jesus too! Won’t happen either!” The church’s pastor says he sees the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump as a sign society has become “Godless.”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) forbids churches from taking a political stance if they want to be exempt from paying taxes. Resurrection Baptist has filed for that status, but Pastor Tim Jones insists his church does pay taxes.

Jones says it’s his first amendment right to express his belief that God put Trump in The White House and his fear Christians will become a minority in the United States.

“If somebody asked me if I thought that God ordained him to be in office, and I do believe that with all my heart, and I think that our voice has been taken away and I think its time to stand up,” Jones said. “And, so, if it takes my sign to draw some awareness towards him, that’s fine.”

Resurrection Baptist has a history of controversial political messages. It put up a sign in 2016 that said “We are voting, and not for Hillary.”

Another sign asked for prayers for Brett Kavanaugh when he was going through confirmation hearings to become a Supreme Court Justice last year.

