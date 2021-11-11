HOUSTON (NBC/KXAN) — Travis Scott went to a party after performing at Astroworld fest in Houston Friday night, NBC News reports, though at the time, he was unaware of the deaths and dozens of injuries that occurred.

NBC News cites sources close to the rapper, who said Scott “didn’t know the severity of the situation” when he got to the party at Dave & Buster’s, which was hosted by Drake.

The sources said once Scott was made aware of tragic situation at the party, he left.

Eight people died last Friday night and dozens more were hurt as a result of a crowd surge as Scott took the stage for his performance. It’s estimated around 50,000 people attended the festival at NRG Park.

The festival claimed the life of a ninth victim Wednesday, after a family attorney announced 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a senior at Texas A&M, died from critical injuries she got at the concert.

The ages of the deceased range from 14 to 27 years old, according to officials.

The family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival said he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the aftermath of the deadly festival, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formed a Task Force on Concert Safety Wednesday. The group will analyze concert activity and make recommendation on how to keep crowds safe.