NBA postpones Lakers, Clippers game as team mourns crash victims

(WWLP) – In wake of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, officials have decided to postpone Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
In a tweet, the NBA said the decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
