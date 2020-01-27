NBA postpones Lakers, Clippers game as team mourns crash victims

FILE – In this April 13, 2016, file photo, a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(WWLP) – In wake of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, officials have decided to postpone Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

In a tweet, the NBA said the decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020