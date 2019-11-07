NBA launches streaming service

(CNN) – The National Basketball Association is trying to “net” in more viewers.

It’s launching a new, streaming service that allows people to pay a monthly or annual fee for the product.

Customers would have access to live games and other shows like “The Warmup” and “NBA CrunchTime.”

The app will also have old games.

Having NBA TV goes for $6.99 cents a month or $59.99 per year.

