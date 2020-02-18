NBA All-Star jerseys to be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Kobe foundations

(CNN) – The NBA paid tribute to Kobe Bryant throughout All-Star Weekend in Chicago, and now the professional basketball league will donate to his foundations in his honor.

As a tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gianna, Team LeBron and Team Giannis wore the numbers 2 and 24 for Sunday’s game.

In honor of all the victims of the helicopter crash last month, the All-Star jerseys will be auctioned off and the money will be donated to the Mamba on Three fund and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Both teams also wore patches with nine stars to represent the victims.

Kobe and Gianna’s public memorial service is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.

