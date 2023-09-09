What is the history behind the teddy bear?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy National Teddy Bear Day!

The teddy bear was invented to honor President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, according to the National Park Service. Teddy bears bring joy to children and families across the world.

“Roosevelt’s assistants, led by Holt Collier, a born slave and former Confederate cavalryman, cornered and tied a black bear to a willow tree,” National Park Service says. “They summoned Roosevelt and suggested that he shoot it. Viewing this as extremely unsportsmanlike, Roosevelt refused to shoot the bear.”

The original Teddy Bear (Courtesy: National Park Service)

