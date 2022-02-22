(NEXSTAR) – Jimmy Buffett’s bucket list just got a whole lot longer.

In honor of National Margarita Day, Yelp has attempted to determine the best places for a margarita in each and every state. The results include some of the top-rated restaurants, bars and taquerias from coast to coast, all of which earned high marks for their service, their cuisine, and of course their margs.

It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp’s results are based on the ratings and reviews of the restaurants or bars that serve the margaritas, and not necessarily the margaritas themselves. That said, the analysts at Yelp attempted to seek out businesses that appeared to be well-liked for their margaritas, specifically.

“We identified businesses in the food, restaurant and nightlife categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘margaritas’ [and] then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘margaritas’ between the date range of January 1st, 2020 to January 6th, 2022,” Yelp explained in a blog post.

Ready to celebrate National Margarita Day with a great cocktail? Keep reading to see Yelp’s list, which, despite what it looks like, is not a list of Jimmy Buffett’s upcoming tour dates.

Alabama — El Barrio (Birmingham)

Alaska — La Cabana Mexican Restaurant (Anchorage)

Arizona — Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix)

Arkansas — Local Lime (Rogers)

California — Playa Mesa (Costa Mesa)

Colorado — Salt & Lime (Steamboat Springs)

Connecticut — Sayulita (South Glastonbury)

Delaware — Mariachi Restaurant (Rehoboth Beach)

Florida — El Camino (Fort Lauderdale)

Georgia — Chamacos Tacos & Surf (Tybee Island)

Hawaii — Taqueria El Ranchero (Wahiawa)

Idaho — The Matador (Boise)

Illinois — Mis Moles Restaurant (Chicago)

Indiana — Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine (Indianapolis)

Iowa — Mas Margaritas Mexican Restaurant (Cedar Rapids)

Kansas — K-Macho’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (Overland Park)

Kentucky — Zapata Cantina (Covington)

Louisiana — Barracuda (New Orleans)

Maine — Pedro’s (Kennebunk)

Maryland — Ixtapalapa Taqueria (Gaithersburg)

Massachusetts — Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar (North Attleborough)

Michigan — Barrio Cocina y Tequileria (Plymouth)

Minnesota — Nico’s Tacos Bar on Como (St. Paul)

Mississippi — Avocados (Bay St. Louis)

Missouri — Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant (St. Louis)

Montana — Jalisco Cantina (Whitefish)

Nebraska — Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria (Omaha)

Nevada — Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina (Henderson)

New Hampshire — La Corona Mexican Restaurant (Rochester)

New Jersey — Orale Mexican Kitchen (Jersey City)

New Mexico — The Shed (Santa Fe)

New York — Mamasita Bar & Grill (New York)

North Carolina — 13 Tacos & Taps (Raleigh)

North Dakota — Plaza Azteca (Fargo)

Ohio — Francisco’s Cantina Restaurant (North Canton)

Oklahoma — Uncle Julio’s (Oklahoma City)

Oregon — Xicha Brewing Company (Salem)

Pennsylvania — Totopo Cocina & Cantina (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island — Perro Salado (Newport)

South Carolina — Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila (Charleston)

South Dakota — Begging Burro Mexican Bistro & Tequila Bar (Custer)

Tennessee — Nectar Urban Cantina (Nashville)

Texas — Beto & Son (Dallas)

Utah — Red Iguana (Salt Lake City)

Vermont — Taco X (Killington)

Virginia — Taqueria La Patrona (Virginia Beach)

Washington — Cochinito Taqueria (Spokane)

West Virginia — Mi Degollado Mexican Restaurant (Charles Town)

Wisconsin — Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria (Milwaukee)

Wyoming — Merry Piglets Mexican Grill (Jackson)

Visit Yelp’s website for more information.