DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A national test of two federal safety systems that will impact you is scheduled to take place in October.

According to a release, the Federal Communications Commission and FEMA are teaming up to test both the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts. The tests are expected to both take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, around 2:20 p.m.

When the tests begin, people in the U.S. can expect to see a message on their cell phones, radios and televisions. Depending on the language settings, your message will appear in either English or Spanish.

“FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test,” the release said.

If there happens to be widespread severe weather or other significant events, the testing will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

You can read the messages which will appear and play on your devices below:

Cell Phones

English – “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Spanish – “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

Cell towers will broadcast the alert for 30 minutes.

Radio and Television

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Radio and television broadcasters will have the alert for about 1 minute.