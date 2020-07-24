(CNN) – NASA is planning to use some of the oldest aeronautic technology to do the most advanced possible study of the stars.
The balloon, which is as big as a football field, will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.
ASTHROS–which is short for astrophysics stratospheric telescope– will be carried by the big balloon to an altitude nearly 25 miles high.
While it circles the South Pole for a month, it will collect new data about the stars NASA has never been able to do any other way.
Scientists expect to learn more about the Milky Way and the evolution of galaxies.
When the balloon deflates, the telescope will safely parachute back to Earth, ready to be used again in the future.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mayor Ginther seeks limited bar, nightclub, restaurant hours in Columbus
- UD reports cybersecurity incident involving third-party vendor
- Coronavirus drives online shopping surge
- ‘A Kid Again’ providing sick children fun during pandemic, seeking volunteers
- NASA planning to study cosmos with massive balloon