NASA now accepting applications for new astronauts

(CNN) – Are you looking for a career that is out of this world…literally? NASA is looking for its next class of astronauts.

Monday is the first day to sign up and applications will be accepted until March 31.

Among the requirements: U.S. citizenship and a Master’s degree in one of the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, or math.

The Master’s degree requirement can be met in several other ways. Candidates must pass NASA’s long-duration spaceflight physical.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts.

A handful of new ones will be hired for the Astronaut Corps. and begin training.

These Artemis Generation astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the Moon and Mars.