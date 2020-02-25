NASA gives 3D view of ‘Apollo 13’ moon

Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the “Dark Side of the Moon” sounds like. And now we know what the far side of the moon looks like.
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft is sending data that gives us the point of view of Apollo 13 astronauts.
The video features 4K resolution of lunar surface views, including earthset and sunrise. Due to timing reasons, the views are sped up.
More information is available on NASA’s website.
