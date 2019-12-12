Naked Disney security guard arrested in prostitution sting

(WFLA) Authorities have arrested more than 100 people in an undercover sting targeting prostitution, human trafficking and child predators in Polk County, including a pastor and two people who work at Orlando theme parks.
The six-day investigation, dubbed “Operation Santa’s Naughty List” aimed to identify and help victims of human trafficking who might have been forced into prostitution.
Detectives arrested a Disney security guard named Rodney Davis, 56, of Winter Garden for soliciting prostitution.
“This guy walked up to the front door of this home in a neighborhood on a cool evening buck naked,” said Sheriff Judd.
A video shows how his arrest unfolded.
A total of 124 people were arrested, five of which had the intent to sexually harm a child, Judd said. Fifty-three people were arrested for prostitution, a second-degree misdemeanor, and 46 were arrested for seeking the services of a prostitute, a first-degree misdemeanor, Judd said.
The still also netted Tommy Gainey, a professional golfer and member of the PGA.
He told the sheriff’s office he was in town for a charity golf event.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.