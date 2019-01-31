U.S. & World

MUST SEE: Vehicles go up in flames in New Jersey parking garage

NEWARK, New Jersey (NBC) -- A raging fire ripped through more than a dozen vehicles in an airport parking deck in Newark, New Jersey early Thursday.

The flames torched the cars at Newark Liberty Airport.

Crews battled the fire, trying to stop the spread of the flames. They did so in extreme conditions, with wind chill dropping temperatuers nearly -20 below zero.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the fires.

