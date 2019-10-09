Musk: Fart, goat sounds coming to Tesla cars

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk delivers a conference at the Paris Pantheon Sorbonne University as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. Tesla Motors is set to unveil the Model 3, its first car in the $35,000 range. The Model 3 […]

(CNN) – Tesla owners may soon have cars that sound like horses, or goats, or farts.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his company plans to launch customizable horn and movement sounds for its cars.

Movement sounds are artificially produced noises electric cars make to help warn pedestrians they are in motion, since they run so quietly.

Most manufacturers opt for a futuristic “whirring” sound, but Musk wants coconuts, goats, and flatulence.

The coconuts are likely reference to a scene in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” where coconuts banging together were used to mimic the sounds of a horse trotting.

As for the farts, it’s unclear the exact nature of the gas musk has in mind. The eccentric executive also says he may give owners the option to upload their own sounds for the car’s horn.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

