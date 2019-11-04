Murder suspects escape California jail

(KSBW/NBC News)  California authorities are searching for two murder suspects who escaped the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility early Sunday.

“At our morning inmate count, one of the deputies discovered that two of the inmates who should have been present in the dorm were gone,” Undersheriff John Mineau says.  

Jonathan Salazar and Santos Fonseca were both awaiting trial for murder and other violent offenses.

After a brief search jail staff found their clothes outside of the facility.

“We’re still trying to figure out how they got to where they ended up outside,” Mineau says.

Both men are considered dangerous.

