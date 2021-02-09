Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic, police say

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say someone has shot multiple people at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

She said there were multiple victims but that she didn’t have any further information, including about who fired the shots or whether anyone was arrested.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

