Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at Pennsylvania hospital

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – UMPC Horizon Hospital in Farrell announced a special delivery.
According to the hospital’s Twitter page, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on December 25 at 9:47 a.m.
Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon. Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause, 7 lbs, 11 oz, into the world eight days early on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m.
