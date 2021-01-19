Movement is ‘only just beginning,’ President Trump says in farewell address

(NEXSTAR) – In his farewell address Tuesday, President Donald Trump celebrated his four years in office, delivering a nearly 20-minute rundown of his administration’s work, as well as a promise to his supporters that “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

The president began by thanking his family members, Vice President Mike Pence, his cabinet members and the armed forces. He also said he would pray for the “new administration,” but did not mention Biden by name.

Trump also referenced the Jan. 6 mob riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

Calling himself the only “true outsider” to occupy the office, he claimed economic success, pointing to “148 stock market highs.” He highlighted his administration’s focus on slashing regulations and creating new trade deals, as well as its diplomatic work in the Middle East.

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump said, despite his military strikes in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

“The world respects us again,” Trump claimed while speaking about his foreign policy. “Please don’t lose that respect.”

Speculation about President Trump’s post-presidency life has filled headlines since the election results came in, and while he said nothing specific in his recorded address, it’s clear he plans to leverage the support of the over 70 million who voted for him.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only beginning,” Trump said.

Trump has remained largely out of sight since his supporters stormed the Capitol building earlier this month, trying to halt the peaceful transfer of power. Aides have urged him to spend his final days in office participating in a series of legacy-burnishing events highlighting his administration’s efforts to lower taxes and scale back federal regulations.

Trump is set to leave Washington early Wednesday morning and has been planning a grand farewell event at nearby Joint Base Andrews. Once there, he will board Air Force One for a final time, flying to Florida and becoming the first outgoing president in more than a century to skip the inauguration of his successor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.