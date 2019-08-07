Motorcycle backfire sends people running in Times Square

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – People in New York’s Times Square briefly feared they were in the middle of a mass shooting incident Tuesday night when confusion erupted near 7th Avenue and 46th Street, according to WLNY.

The New York Police Department quickly tried to bring calm to the scene, tweeting that “motorcycles backfiring while passing through sound like gun shots.”

Police say they received numerous 911 calls during the chaos. This comes days after nearly three-dozen people were killed in two separate shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton.

Some pedestrians got injured in a stampede, but none are life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

