Mother of murdered Delphi girl reflects on ongoing search for her killer

(WTHR) It’s a reality Anna Williams didn’t think she’d be facing nearly three years after her daughter Abby and friend Libby German were found murdered on a trail in Delphi, Indiana.

The girls’ killer is still out there.

“I thought we would frankly have this solved three months ago,” Williams says.

Six months ago Thursday, investigators released a second, updated police sketch of the person they believe killed the girls. At that same news conference, they also released more audio captured on Libby’s cell phone of the killer speaking.

Investigators say they’ve received 4,000 tips and cleared through half of them. Still, investigators say they have no updated information to release about the case.

“It’s difficult some days. Social media makes it harder. There’s just so much stuff out there,” Williams says.

