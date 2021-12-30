DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN.com posts thousands of stories every year in an effort to be your source for local, national, weather and sports news.

Here is a look at the five most clicked National News stories in 2021:

Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st & Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property. “Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” TPD said in a release.

For nearly two minutes, a total solar eclipse will turn day into night over Antarctica on Saturday. The eclipse, which will occur when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, will blot out the daylight for 1 minute and 54 seconds. Totality is the brief period during an eclipse when the sun or moon is totally obscured.

Should the American flag be changed? The New York Times recently published an opinion essay on the flag with reimagined designs for Old Glory, and it has raised the ire of many. The essay is part of the Times’ “Snap Out of it, America!” series, which explores bold ideas to reinvigorate the American experiment.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXMA) – Bismarck’s youngest Chick-Fil-A fan made his grand entrance on the same day as the grand opening of the city’s restaurant. Chantelle Zika had been in the lunch line for 30 minutes when she got the phone call she and her husband Matt had been waiting for: It was time for her labor to be induced.

Former Major League Baseball star Ben Zobrist claims his wife was having an affair with their pastor, according to court documents. According the Peoria Journal Star, the 40-year-old former World Series MVP made those accusations in a lawsuit filed in a Tennessee circuit court in May.