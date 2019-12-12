(CNN) – You’ve read the news, you’ve seen what’s trending, but do you know how to pronounce everything properly?
A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.
Chernobyl: The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t in Chur-no-bull; it’s actually pronounced Chair-no-bull.
Greta Thunberg: The proper way to address teen activist and Time magazine’s Person of the Year is Gray-tah Toon-bairk.
Megan Rapinoe: The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the U.S. is Meh-gan Ruh-pee-noh.
Notre Dame: No-tuhr Dame may be okay for the fighting Irish, but the French church that partially burned down is pronounced No-truh Dahm.
Pete Buttigieg: With the polling surge he's seen, you better learn to say his name. Mayor Pete's last name is pronounced Boot-ij-ij.
