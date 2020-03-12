The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all of its worship services globally because of the spread of the new coronavirus.
The decision was made hours after Utah’s governor recommended limiting group gatherings in the state to no more than 100 people for at least two weeks.
The Utah-based faith sent a letter Thursday to members informing them of a decision that also calls on a temporary suspension of all church activities until further notice.
The move comes a day after the faith announced it would hold a major conference in early April without attendees.
It is first time since a 1957 flu epidemic that the religion has taken the step of barring church members from attending in person.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lawmakers question effectiveness of new travel restrictions
- Ohio health official estimates 100,000 Ohioans already carrying coronavirus
- XFL ends new season due to Coronavirus
- Mormons cancel all global church activities
- NY lawmakers respond to state, federal coronavirus actions