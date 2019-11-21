More than 97K lbs. of salad recalled due to possible E.coli contamination

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – A New Jersey company is recalling more than 97,000 pounds of salad products due to possible E.coli contamination in the lettuce, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The 97, 272 pounds of salad products, which contain meat or poultry, were produced between Oct. 14, 2019 and Oct. 16, 2019. They bear an establishment number of “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to a number of states, including Ohio and Indiana.

Symptoms of E.coli include diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Treatment includes vigorous re-hydration. Most victims of E.coli recover within a week but rarely, a severe infection is also possible.

Items should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away. For questions, people can call 1-800-800-7822.

