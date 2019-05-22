More restaurants offering meat-free options

(NBC) - The same pizza chain that offers a bacon crust is trying out vegetarian sausage!

"In consumer taste panels, many can't even tell the difference," said David Scrivano, CEO of Little Caesars.

Little Caesars announcing this week it will offer the "Impossible Supreme Pizza" at select locations.

It's the latest of many chains to partner with "Impossible Foods" to add plant-based protein to the menu.

"So many people are meat eaters, but they're trying plant based alternatives to either help their diet or just want a different flavor," Scrivano said.

Burger King has its own plant-based burger it launched last month in test markets where it saw about a 20% increase in traffic. Now the chain is launching the "Impossible Whopper" nationwide.

Beyond Meat is another company driving food innovation to make modern meat alternatives taste more like the real deal.

"We see that plant based meat products actually mimic animal based meat products in terms of texture, taste," said Erlinde Cornelis, marketing professor at San Diego State University.

Full flavor and added health benefits are driving omnivores to take a bite out of the trend, and more businesses to jump on board. Tyson and Nestle are developing their own meat-alternatives.

"We're at a critical tipping point bringing plant based options into the mainstream audience," Cornelis said.

Aiming to take the trillion dollar meat industry beyond animal protein.

Plant-based alternatives are a good way to save fat and calories, but they do cost a little more than regular meat.

The Impossible Whopper is about a dollar more than the regular Whopper at Burger King.



And Little Caesars' Impossible Supreme Pizza costs twelve dollars, About two dollars more than its Ultimate Supreme Pizza.



