More employers offering insurance for fertility issues

(NBC) - Some of the biggest companies in the country are now offering benefits that literally build a family-friendly work environment by helping to pay to get a family started.

Mississippi's Karolina Simmons and her husband are fighting to pay for fertility treatments to have kids.

"To this day, we've spent $76,000...Almost $77,000 out of pocket," Simmons said.

Paying out of pocket for services like in-vitro fertilization because insurance won't.

"IVF is typically not covered by insurance, most insurance does not cover that," said Carrot founder Tammy Sun. "And almost none of the insurance companies cover egg-freezing."

Tammy sun had a near identical experience; forking over 35-thousand dollars of her own money for fertility treatments.

So, she founded a company called Carrot, urging employers to offer fertility benefits.

"To make it much more affordable and much easier for employees who are looking at egg-freezing, IVF, adoption, gestational carrier services or surrogacy," Sun said.

Benefits already offered by some of the country's biggest companies that can make a difference with prospective employees.

"More than 70% of both men and women say that they would consider switching jobs in order to access a fertility benefit," Sun said.

Giving new meaning to a family-friendly workplace.



