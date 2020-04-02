Closings
There are currently 102 active closings. Click for more details.

Mom moves out to protect family from coronavirus

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WTHR) Kristin Johanning is an emergency nurse at IU Health North in Indianapolis. She’s also the mother of three boys, two with cystic fibrosis. Their compromised health led Kristin to have to make a tough decision.

“I can’t take the risk of bringing something home to them,” says.

So she temporarily moved out, leaving family time to social media.

“We have been doing a lot of FaceTime and driving by the house and waving,” she says. “That was hard. It’s a good and bad thing. They know she is still close by but also a struggle cause they can’t give her a hug,” said her husband Eric. “Thirteen years I’ve seen her come home and love her job. How important it is to her and everyone around her. It’s important for the kids to see even though it’s cutting her out. It shows them something bigger.”

“I was a nurse before I was a mom. I always liked the medical field when I was younger. A doctor or a nurse. I love the emergency department. I’ve always done emergency jobs,” Kristin says.

4-year-old Ryan and 16-month-old Hunter don’t fully comprehend the situation, but 8-year-old Michael is starting to.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS