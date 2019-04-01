Mom facing deportation spends 20 months in church

U.S. & World

Apr 01, 2019

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 02:23 PM EDT

(KUSA) A mother of three and immigrant from El Salvador has been avoiding deportation for 20 months at a church in Denver, Colorado.

Fleeing violence, Araceli Velazquez came to the United States illegally in 2010. She turned herself over to immigration, and asked for asylum.

After being detained for a month-and-a-half, Velasquez was released and later met her husband, who's a U.S. citizen. The pair had two children, who are also U.S. citizens. 

In 2016, the government denied her initial request for asylum, but was granted a stay of deportation because she was pregnant with her third son.

When her stay expired, she sought sanctuary at Park Hill United Methodist Church.

Staying in the church protects Velazquez, since current immigration policy considers places of worship and schools sensitive locations.

Her attorney is getting ready to file a motion to reopen her case in the coming days.

In the meantime, Velazquez says she's willing to stay at the church as long as it takes, in order to keep her children safe, and out of El Salvador.

