Moderna vaccine enters Phase Three trials

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Drug maker Moderna and the National Institutes of Health announced Monday they’re starting Phase Three trials for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
 
The trial will enroll 30,000 Americans.  Half will receive the experimental vaccine, the other half a placebo. 
 
After two doses, researchers will track which group develops more infections as they go about their lives.
 
“What obviously you want to see is the vaccine reduces the number of cases of COVID-19 in people who have received the vaccine,” says Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge. 
 
The Trump administration pledged an additional $472 million to Moderna over the weekend. 

Through operation warp speed, the U.S. government has put big money into several companies including Pfizer, which is also set to start its phase three trials soon, and Johnson & Johnson, which began a Phase One trial Monday.

To gain approval from the Food and Drug administration a vaccine must be at least 50 percent effective.

The World Health Organization says there are 25 potential candidates in clinical trials globally.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS