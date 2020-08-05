Moderna plans to price vaccine under $40 per dose

(CNN) – One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that it’s on track to finish enrollment for a Phase Three study before October.

Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable — below 40 dollars per dose for most customers.

This comes as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.

In June, Biotech Gilead Sciences revealed that its remdesivir drug would cost more than 500 dollars a vial for people with private health insurance.

Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine. Novavax and Pfizer have also had promising vaccine results so far.