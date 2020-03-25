Mobile concerts lift spirits through song

1  of  3
U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WLBT/NBC News)  One Jackson, Mississippi woman is spreading joy through song during the coronavirus outbreak.

Christina Spann is cheering up her neighbors through mobile concerts, filling the air with tunes that have people getting off their couches and dancing their cares away.

“I have always loved making people happy,” she says.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Spann says she didn’t like the anguish and insecurity she saw while walking Sunday, and she began to sing.

Thinking she disturbed neighbors, the youth program coordinator wanted to say she was sorry.

“I heard dogs barking, so I posted on Nextdoor. I apologized for causing a stir and comments kept rolling in like ‘No, we heard you! We really appreciate that! Especially for the workers at Baptist. They heard you,’” she says.

The next day she hit the streets, with boyfriend Duncan Dent at the wheel, belting out tunes from her sunroof.

